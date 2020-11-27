President Museveni Pledges to Create Over 200,000 Jobs for Bugisu Region

In short
Museveni explained that with his wise leadership, his government has attracted investors who have created over 2 million jobs in the country citing an example of Mbale industrial park, which has only four factories but has already created 5000 jobs adding that at its completion, it will employ more than 200,000 people.
President Museveni Pledges to Create Over 200,000 Jobs for Bugisu Region27 Nov 2020, 12:12 Comments 243 Views Sironko, Eastern Region, Uganda Presidential Race Updates
