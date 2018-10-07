In short
The seat has attracted NRMs Naome Kibaju and the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party candidate, Guma Nuwagaba. On Saturday, President, Yoweri Museveni appeared briefly at a rally at Kakindo playground where he assured the voters that the ruling party is still strong and ready to serve Ugandans and deliver them out of poverty.
Museveni Rallies Sheema North Voters to Back NRM Candidate
