Joseph Tweheyo
11:11

Museveni Rallies Sheema North Voters to Back NRM Candidate

7 Oct 2018, 11:10 Comments 126 Views Sheema, Uganda Politics Analysis

In short
The seat has attracted NRMs Naome Kibaju and the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party candidate, Guma Nuwagaba. On Saturday, President, Yoweri Museveni appeared briefly at a rally at Kakindo playground where he assured the voters that the ruling party is still strong and ready to serve Ugandans and deliver them out of poverty.

 

Tagged with: voter candidate president forum ugandan poverty country program woman rally
Mentioned: national resistance movement fdc naome kibaju the sheema north patrick oboi amuriat guma nuwagaba yoweri museveni

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.