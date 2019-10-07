In short
Museveni said that manufacturers told him that URA takes long to refund their money paid in form of Value Added Tax. This means that they find problems with money to invest back because it is being held by URA.
President Museveni Raps URA Over VAT Refund Delays Top story7 Oct 2019, 20:39 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report

