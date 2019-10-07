Mwesigwa Alon
President Museveni Raps URA Over VAT Refund Delays Top story

7 Oct 2019, 20:39 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Exhibition goers pass near a small tractor on exhibition. It is multipurpose and can be used to carry out irrigation, weeding and tilling the land.

Museveni said that manufacturers told him that URA takes long to refund their money paid in form of Value Added Tax. This means that they find problems with money to invest back because it is being held by URA.

 

