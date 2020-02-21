In short
President Museveni stated that he and the Ugandan government has no relations with Nyamwasa and his allies neither is he interested in their conflicts with Kagame.
Museveni says that all he knows is that Nyamwasa fell out with Kagame and fled to South Africa for asylum. He added that he was not aware if Nyamwasa and his allies are passing through Uganda to destabilize Rwanda.
President Museveni Refutes Links with Rwandan Dissident Kayumba Nyamwasa
21 Feb 2020
