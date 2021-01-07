Baker Batte
President Museveni Says no One Will Destabilize Uganda

7 Jan 2021, 18:52 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates

Speaking in Mityana district on where he had gone to attend a ground-breaking ceremony for the reconstruction works of Mityana-Mubende road and upgrading of Mityana town roads, Museveni called upon Ugandans to go out and vote for whoever they want to vote for without fear.

 

