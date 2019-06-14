Olive Nakatudde
08:07

President Museveni Supports Prof. Nsibambi’s Choice for a Female Heir

14 Jun 2019
President Yoweri Museveni at the Kampala Serena Hotel ahead of the budget reading.

In short
Prof Nsibambi named his eldest daughter Rhoda Nakimuli Kasujja as his heir evoking criticism within Buganda., Kingdom where many still believe that inheritance is a preserve of the boy child. Buganda Kingdom officials argued that in his choice, Prof Nsibambi put modernity ahead of tradition, thereby endorsing an abomination.

 

Tagged with: President Yoweri Museveni Prof. Apolo Nsibambi

