Prof Nsibambi named his eldest daughter Rhoda Nakimuli Kasujja as his heir evoking criticism within Buganda., Kingdom where many still believe that inheritance is a preserve of the boy child. Buganda Kingdom officials argued that in his choice, Prof Nsibambi put modernity ahead of tradition, thereby endorsing an abomination.
President Museveni Supports Prof. Nsibambi’s Choice for a Female Heir14 Jun 2019, 08:07 Comments 162 Views Parliament Report
Tagged with: President Yoweri Museveni Prof. Apolo Nsibambi
