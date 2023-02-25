In short
While addressing a rally on Friday in Kaunda Play Grounds in Gulu City on Friday, President Museveni said Nabbanja’s pronouncement was based on an old cabinet resolution passed in 2019 which had been temporarily suspended.
President Museveni Suspends Eviction Of Apaa Residents
President Museveni poses for a photo after launching the Parish to Market model in Gulu City on Friday.
