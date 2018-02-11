President Museveni To Intervene in Kyaka Land Dispute

In short
Chris Businge, the Secretary Tooro Elders Forum told URN that Museveni was surprised about the attacks on Irumbas farm, saying he will personally follow up the matter. According to Businge, Museveni was also shocked when he was told that no suspects had been arrested over the attacks.
President Museveni To Intervene in Kyaka Land Dispute11 Feb 2018, 14:35 Comments 217 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: toro elders forum president museveni edward rugumayo king oyo nyimba kabamba iguru rukidi iv
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.