President Museveni Wants Mandatory Death Penalty for Rapists

According to Museveni people who rape women are not supposed to be handed life in prison sentence instead they are supposed to be condemned to face death, as well as those involved in extrajudicial killings.
President Museveni Wants Mandatory Death Penalty for Rapists4 Feb 2022, 19:05 Comments 214 Views Court Report
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni with the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala.
