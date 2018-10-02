In short
His son, Emmanuel Brown Ocen, a pharmacist at Lira Medical Centre has confirmed Ogwangs death, saying he has been battling diabetes, hypertension and cancer.
Museveni's Lango Political Adviser Dead Top story2 Oct 2018, 07:10 Comments 142 Views Lira, Uganda Misc Updates
C-Late Ben Ogwang Ochoo while at Lira Hotel sometime in 2016 together with Dr.England. Michael Odongo Okune (L) the leader of Tekwaro Lango Login to license this image from 1$.
