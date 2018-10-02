Ronald Odongo
Museveni's Lango Political Adviser Dead Top story

2 Oct 2018, 07:10 Comments 142 Views Lira, Uganda Misc Updates
C-Late Ben Ogwang Ochoo while at Lira Hotel sometime in 2016 together with Dr.England. Michael Odongo Okune (L) the leader of Tekwaro Lango Ronald Odongo

In short
His son, Emmanuel Brown Ocen, a pharmacist at Lira Medical Centre has confirmed Ogwangs death, saying he has been battling diabetes, hypertension and cancer.

 

