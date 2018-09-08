Davidson Ndyabahika
15:35

President Museveni's Nation Address: What Ugandans Expect Top story

8 Sep 2018, 15:34 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
President Museveni State of the Nation address @StateHouseUg

President Museveni State of the Nation address Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Onesmus Biryomumeisho, a business man in Kampala says he doesnt expect anything new from the presidents speech on Sunday. He notes that the president is likely to repeat what he has always said in order to present his government as good.

 

Tagged with: president yoweri kaguta museveni state of the nation address
Mentioned: state house uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.