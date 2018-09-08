In short
Onesmus Biryomumeisho, a business man in Kampala says he doesnt expect anything new from the presidents speech on Sunday. He notes that the president is likely to repeat what he has always said in order to present his government as good.
President Museveni's Nation Address: What Ugandans Expect Top story8 Sep 2018, 15:34 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Mentioned: state house uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.