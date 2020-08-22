Ashraf Kasirye
President Museveni’s Words Good Evidence in Arua Case - Bobi Wine Top story

22 Aug 2020, 17:54 Comments 448 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Election Crime Updates
Bobi Wine during an Interview at His Home in Magere 1

People Power Leader and President of the National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has described President Museveni’s comments on the 2018, August Arua incident as vindication for all crimes committed against him and his associates by members of the security forces.

 

