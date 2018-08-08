Wambuzi Reacheal
President Tasks Service Brigade To Find Civilian Markets

H.E. Yoweri Museveni stands besides one of the Nyoka vehicles.

Museveni advised the brigade to manufacture equipment easily purchased by the civilian population adding that a market outside the confines of the army can be a good source of income for the unit instead of entirely depending on government support for its operations.

 

