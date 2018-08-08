President Tasks Service Brigade To Find Civilian Markets

In short
Museveni advised the brigade to manufacture equipment easily purchased by the civilian population adding that a market outside the confines of the army can be a good source of income for the unit instead of entirely depending on government support for its operations.
President Tasks Service Brigade To Find Civilian Markets8 Aug 2018, 19:55 Comments 146 Views Jinja, Uganda Misc Report
H.E. Yoweri Museveni stands besides one of the Nyoka vehicles.
