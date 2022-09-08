In short
While appearing before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authority and State Enterprises – COSASE on Thursday, Ahabwe argued that the President interfered in the affairs of the Airlines by issuing unlawful directives to appoint the CEO, thus usurping the role of the Board.
President Was Wrong to Appoint Bamuturaki as CEO Uganda Airlines – Ahabwe
Mentioned: Abbaverta Media Agency National Information Technology Authority – NITA Uganda Airlines Company Limited Uganda Registration Services Bureau – URSB
