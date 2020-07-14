President Yet to Assent to Traditional Medicines Act

In short
In the Speaker’s communication to Parliament on Tuesday, Kadaga tasked the Minister for Presidency Esther Mbayo about the Act saying that if Parliament does not hear from the Head of State in the next few days about the matter, the House will go ahead to pronounce it as Law.
President Yet to Assent to Traditional Medicines Act14 Jul 2020, 17:05 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.