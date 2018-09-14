President Yoweri Museveni Turns 74

In short
Museveni settled for September 15 as his birthday, after speculation and second person accounts supported by what he calls a number of historical and scientific events that took place in 1944, the year when he says he was born.
President Yoweri Museveni Turns 7414 Sep 2018, 19:59 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Analysis
Museveni viewing his baptism records last year at Kinoni Archdeaconry in Rwampara, Mbarara District Login to license this image from 1$.
