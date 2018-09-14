Blanshe Musinguzi
President Yoweri Museveni Turns 74

14 Sep 2018, 19:59 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Analysis
Museveni viewing his baptism records last year at Kinoni Archdeaconry in Rwampara, Mbarara District State House Photo

In short
Museveni settled for September 15 as his birthday, after speculation and second person accounts supported by what he calls a number of historical and scientific events that took place in 1944, the year when he says he was born.

 

