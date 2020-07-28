Presidential Aspirant Ambrose Kyomukama Detained in Mbarara

In short
Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, says Kyomukama didn’t notify police prior to his meeting. He said the suspects have been charged with disobedience of lawful orders, holding an unlawful procession and negligent act likely to spread infection of disease contrary to section 171 of the Penal Code Act.
Presidential Aspirant Ambrose Kyomukama Detained in Mbarara28 Jul 2020, 09:51 Comments 196 Views Mbarara, Uganda Politics Presidential Race Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 Presidential aspirant
Mentioned: Electoral commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.