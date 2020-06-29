Presidential Aspirant Charles Rwomushana Given Green Light to Consult Voters

In short
EC Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi told Rwomushana that the number of people who should attend his consultation meetings must conform to the Ministry of Health guidelines on gatherings. Through the President, the government banned any meeting exceeding five people, while burials were restricted to 30 people and weddings must be attended by not more than 10 people.
Presidential Aspirant Charles Rwomushana Given Green Light to Consult Voters29 Jun 2020, 20:34 Comments 98 Views Election Politics Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections
Mentioned: Charles Rwomushana simon byabakama mugenyi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.