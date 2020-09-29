Presidential Aspirants Cry Foul As Voters Overcharge Them For Signatures

In short

As at 25th September 2020, 82 aspirants had collected nomination and supporter forms to be filled in. They including nine females, namely: Faith Amaro, Maureen Kyalya, Pamela Amolo, Juliana Grace Kabarungi, Linda Nancy Kalembe, Janet Kataha Komugisha, Brenda Katushemererwe, Elizabeth Katwe Lugudde and Phiona Mirembe