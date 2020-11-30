In short
Kabuleta says that he is fed up of harassment from police personnel whom he accused of surrounding his campaign venues and deterring his supporters from accessing him.
Kabuleta Complains of Police Harassment
Jinja, Uganda
Independent presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta leading prayers at Good Samaritan church in Jinja city on Sunday..
