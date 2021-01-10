In short
In the song, 4:24 minutes long titled “Tulonde”
Kyagulanyi asks Ugandans to vote so as to get the change they need. The
chorus bears a message to voters to turn up in large numbers.
Presidential Candidate Kyagulanyi Releases Campaign Song
10 Jan 2021
Kampala, Uganda
Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi holds a candle as a symbol of peace while at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church Namugoona
