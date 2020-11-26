In short
Presidential candidate Willy Mayambala has said he plans to send Ugandans text messages if he can get their phone numbers of Ugandans from the National Registration and Identification Authority (NIRA) as a means to reach many voters.
Presidential Candidate Mayambala Wants to Send Text Messages to Voters
26 Nov 2020
In short
Tagged with: Willy Mayambala campaigns digital campaings sms texting a voter
Mentioned: NIRA Telecom companies
