Mugisha James
12:53

Presidential Candidates Cry to EC to Feed Police Guards

11 Nov 2020, 12:46 Comments 344 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Election Security Breaking news
EC-security-elections

EC-security-elections

In short
Independent presidential candidates, Willy Mayambala and Joseph Kabuleta have also raised similar concerns. Mayambala, who has failed to raise money for his campaign posters and vehicles, says he is finding it hard to facilitate the bodyguards.

 

Tagged with: , Willy Mayambala presidentail candidate john katumba
Mentioned: 2021 presidential elections

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.