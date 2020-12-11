Aldon Walukamba
Presidential Candidates Decry Police Deployments During Campaigns

11 Dec 2020, 09:51 Comments 186 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Presidential Race Interview

They say that a number of their activities have been blocked, and sometimes they are barred from using certain roads to reach their campaign venues on time while oftentimes, their team members are beaten, arrested, or injured during running battles with security personnel.

 

