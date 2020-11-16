In short
According the six candidates and representatives who turned up for a 2021 election harmonization meeting at the EC head offices in Kampala, they say EC has condemned some candidates, political parties and their supporters while others are left to hold processions uninterrupted.
Presidential Candidates Decry Unequal Treatment by Electoral Commission
Mentioned: Uganda Electoral Commision
