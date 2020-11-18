Presidential Candidates Fail to Declare Wealth, Sources of Funding

In short
According to Paul Bukenya, the EC Manager Media and Public Relations, as of Tuesday 17, 2020 when the 14 days elapsed after presidential candidates were nominated and campaigns started, the commission did not receive a record from any of the presidential candidates.
Presidential Candidates Fail to Declare Wealth, Sources of Funding18 Nov 2020, 18:51 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Election Updates
Tagged with: 2020 / 2021 elections presidential candidates funding presidential elections act presidential elections act (ammendment 2020)
Mentioned: Uganda Electoral Commission
