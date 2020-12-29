Presidential Debate Cancelled over Funds

In short
Now, Joshua Kitakule, the Secretary-General IRCU says that together with The Elders Forum Uganda (TEFU) have failed to mobilize the required funds for the debates. He says the event required a budget of close to two billion shillings that foreign funders and the government were not able to provide.
Presidential Debate Cancelled over Funds29 Dec 2020, 08:54 Comments 231 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Presidential Race Updates
