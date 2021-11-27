Sylvia Nankya
Presidents Museveni, Suluhu to Address Oil and Gas Symposium in Dar

27 Nov 2021, 16:51 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

 




President Yoweri Museveni  with his counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan will be addressing members of the private sector from Uganda and Tanzania as part of the ongoing Oil and Gas Symposium.


The symposium,  the first of its kind, is a platform for the private sector to network, understand industry opportunities and challenges, showcase their capacities through experience sharing, and interact with public sector actors on legal and policy matters that govern the industry in the two countries.



Museveni arrived in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania this afternoon. We bring some of the pictures from 

 

