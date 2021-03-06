In short
Haji Yunus Kakande, the Under Secretary Office of the President, says that he has already instructed the RDC to vacate the house in question. “I have told her to leave that house immediately if indeed she evicted the medical superintendent,” he said.
President's Office Orders Abim RDC to Vacate Medical Superintendent's House6 Mar 2021, 11:57 Comments 175 Views Crime Human rights Security Updates
