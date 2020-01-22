Olive Nakatudde
President’s Office Seeks UGX 61.7b for Swearing in Ceremony, RDCs

State House officials led by minister for presidency Esther Mbayo appearing before parliament's budget committee. Olive Nakatudde

In short
The Minister in charge of the presidency Esther Mbayo says that her office had received a budget allocation of only 7.7 billion Shillings for the facilitation of RDCs out of the required 11.2 billion leaving a funding gap of 3.5 billion. According to the Minister, facilitation for RDCs has not experienced any enhancement for a long time despite the increase in the number of districts.

 

