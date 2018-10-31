Pressure Group Accused of Plotting to evict Bududa Victims from Kiryandongo

Some of the 2010 Bududa Mudslide victims at Panyadoli settlement area in Kiryandongo district. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

More than 600 households were relocated from the landslide prone area in eastern Uganda and taken to start a new life in Kiryandongo, Midwestern Uganda after the March 2010 disaster which claimed 300 lives, destroyed crops, and buried several houses in Bududa. Each family was allocated 2.5 acres of land, agriculture in-puts and equipment.