Prevention Crisis Hampering Global HIV Response -UNAIDS

Describing his appeal as a wake-up call to the global community, Sidib explained that partial successes in saving lives and stopping new infections - some 1.4 million since 2010 - had resulted in a lack of urgency among the Member States.
Prevention Crisis Hampering Global HIV Response -UNAIDS18 Jul 2018 Kampala, Uganda
