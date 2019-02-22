Blanshe Musinguzi
16:04

Price of Construction Sector Inputs Increases by 2%

22 Feb 2019, 16:04 Comments 156 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Aliziki Lubega, a principal statistician at UBOS presenting Construction Sector Indices Blanshe Musinguzi

Aliziki Lubega, a principal statistician at UBOS presenting Construction Sector Indices

In short
Cement production went up by 16.2 in January 2019 compared to December 2018 according to the figures presented. This increase is largely attributed to domestic production.

 

