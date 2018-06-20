Prices of Manufactured Products Rising – UBOS

UBOS Director for Business and Industry Statistics Peter Opio (speaking) at the release of the PPI for April-May 2018 Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics UBOS has today released the PPI for the period April to May 2018 showing an increase in prices of 0.9 percent for manufactured goods and utilities for the year ending May 2018, compared to 1.2 percent increase recorded for the year ended April 2018.