Prices of Manufactured Products Rising – UBOS

20 Jun 2018, 15:50 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Science and technology Report
The Uganda Bureau of Statistics UBOS has today released the PPI for the period April to May 2018 showing an increase in prices of 0.9 percent for manufactured goods and utilities for the year ending May 2018, compared to 1.2 percent increase recorded for the year ended April 2018.

 

