Prices of Pineapples Drop in Luweero

31 Jan 2020, 11:57 Comments 85 Views Agriculture Analysis
Pineapple farmers collecting produce at Kabanyi village in Luweero. Each pineapple is now sold at 700 shillings

In short
Joseph Kato a pineapple farmer at Nambeere village says that hundreds of pineapples are now rotting in gardens over failure to secure market for them

 

