Prices of Pineapples Drop in Luweero

Joseph Kato a pineapple farmer at Nambeere village says that hundreds of pineapples are now rotting in gardens over failure to secure market for them
Prices of Pineapples Drop in Luweero31 Jan 2020, 11:57 Comments 85 Views Agriculture Analysis
Pineapple farmers collecting produce at Kabanyi village in Luweero. Each pineapple is now sold at 700 shillings
