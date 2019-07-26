In short
Rev Okidi was ordained priest on July 19, 1987, and later posted as an assistant Parish Priest-in-charge of youth at Cathedral Parish, Gulu Archdiocese. His dream was to be the greatest evangelist and shape the moral upbringing of the youth in his diocese. However, his journey took a twist, when the bottle became his best friend and ever-present companion.
Priest Opens Up on 16-year Old Battle with Alcohol Addiction
Mentioned: Gulu Archdiocese Programme for Prevention, Awareness, Counseling and Treatment of Alcoholism and other Addictive illnesses [PACTA] Serenity rehabilitation center
