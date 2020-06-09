Basaija Idd
Priest Orders Families to Plant Bannanas As Precondition for Baptism

9 Jun 2020, 14:35 Comments 169 Views Kasese, Uganda Religion Business and finance Misc Updates
The parish priest says most families in the area are lacking food yet they have land

In short
Rev. Fr. Kasenyankwe told URN that he took the decision as a way of boasting food security in the parish. He says the Covid19 lock down has reminded the church to encourage Christians to work and have sufficient food for their families.

 

