Priest Orders Families to Plant Bannanas As Precondition for Baptism

Rev. Fr. Kasenyankwe told URN that he took the decision as a way of boasting food security in the parish. He says the Covid19 lock down has reminded the church to encourage Christians to work and have sufficient food for their families.
Priest Orders Families to Plant Bannanas As Precondition for Baptism9 Jun 2020, 14:35 Comments 169 Views Kasese, Uganda Religion Business and finance Misc Updates
