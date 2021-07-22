Kimbowa Ivan
Priest Survives Lynching by Mob Claiming Ownership of Church Land

22 Jul 2021, 14:20 Comments 58 Views Mukono, Uganda Religion Crime Security Editorial
Some of the residents who turned against the priest for accusing them criminal tress pass.

In short
The priest had been trying to stop Badru Musoke, a resident at Muduuma village from bolstering the family’s ancestral grave yard with cement when other residents surrounded off the priest threatening to burn his car on top of beating him. Police officers from Mukono Police Division managed to reach at the scene on time to rescue the priest and escort him away.

 

