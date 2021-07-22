In short
The priest had been trying to stop Badru Musoke, a resident at Muduuma village from bolstering the family’s ancestral grave yard with cement when other residents surrounded off the priest threatening to burn his car on top of beating him. Police officers from Mukono Police Division managed to reach at the scene on time to rescue the priest and escort him away.
Priest Survives Lynching by Mob Claiming Ownership of Church Land
