In short
According to Father Deogratias Kateregga Kiibi, musicians should not only come to Church when they are dead. He argues that most of the times musicians have chosen to live a celebrity life not bearing in mind that without God, all the fame will vanish in a shortest period of time.
Priest to Musicians: Stop Living Recklessly
Thousands of mourners gather outside Rubaga Cathedral to eulogise musician Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio. Login to license this image from 1$.
