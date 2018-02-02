Judith Kukunda
19:16

Priest to Musicians: Stop Living Recklessly

2 Feb 2018, 18:52 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Religion Report
Thousands of mourners gather outside Rubaga Cathedral to eulogise musician Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio. Alex Otto

Thousands of mourners gather outside Rubaga Cathedral to eulogise musician Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to Father Deogratias Kateregga Kiibi, musicians should not only come to Church when they are dead. He argues that most of the times musicians have chosen to live a celebrity life not bearing in mind that without God, all the fame will vanish in a shortest period of time.

 

Tagged with: musician mowzey radio moses ssekibogo

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.