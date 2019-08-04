Priest Warns Christians Against Fraudulent Acquisition Of Wealth

In short
While delivering sermony during Eucharistic celebration today, Rev. Fr. Pius Yobuta said the acquisition of wealth through dubious ways including killing people so as to take away their wealth is not only unchristian but attracts everlasting punishment from God.
Priest Warns Christians Against Fraudulent Acquisition Of Wealth4 Aug 2019, 14:51 Comments 107 Views Arua, Uganda Religion Misc Report
Rev. Fr. Pius Yobuta and Arua diocese Bishop Sabino Odoki during Eucharistic Celebrations in Arua recently.
In short
Tagged with: Fraudulent Wealth Acquisition.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.