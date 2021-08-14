Priesthood Is Not a Money Making Venture - Bishop Ssemogerere

In short
While preaching before the ordination, Bishop Ssemogerere who is also the ordinary of Kasaana-Luweero diocese beseech the ordained to liken their lives to Jesus Christ the Great Archpriest not use their vocations for material wealth and understand from the very start that priesthood is not a money making venture.
Priesthood Is Not a Money Making Venture - Bishop Ssemogerere14 Aug 2021 Kampala, Uganda
