Primary Five Pupil Commits Suicide after Being Punished by Brother

In short
The deceased identified as Grace Adokorach, 16, a resident of Lukula village in Lira Kato Sub County is reported to have committed suicide after undergoing repeated beatings by her elder brother identified as Patrick Okello, a teacher at her school.
Primary Five Pupil Commits Suicide after Being Punished by Brother18 Jul 2022, 16:10 Comments 130 Views Agago, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.