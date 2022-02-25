Solomon Okabo
Primary School Head teacher Arrested for Stealing Desks

25 Feb 2022 Apac, Uganda Crime

Geoffrey Eya, the headteacher of Odokomac Primary School in Agulu division is accused of illegally selling 35 desks to a private school; Mother Anna Nursery and Primary, without the knowledge of the Municipal leaders and the school management committee.

 

