In short
Geoffrey Eya, the headteacher of Odokomac Primary School in Agulu division is accused of illegally selling 35 desks to a private school; Mother Anna Nursery and Primary, without the knowledge of the Municipal leaders and the school management committee.
Primary School Head teacher Arrested for Stealing Desks
