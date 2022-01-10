Emmy Daniel Ojara
13:21

Primary School Struggles to Manage Learners with Nodding Syndrome

10 Jan 2022, 13:20 Comments 164 Views Kitgum, Uganda Education Health Northern Breaking news
Some of the children suffering from nodding syndrome disease in Pader district.

Some of the children suffering from nodding syndrome disease in Pader district.

In short
The school, located in an area densely populated by children suffering from nodding syndrome, has an enrolment of 449 learners. Of these 30 are suffering from nodding syndrome and 10 of them reported back to school this morning as gates reopened after almost two years of inactivity.

 

Tagged with: nodding syndrome in Kitgum
Mentioned: Alune Primary School

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.