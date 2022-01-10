Primary School Struggles to Manage Learners with Nodding Syndrome

In short
The school, located in an area densely populated by children suffering from nodding syndrome, has an enrolment of 449 learners. Of these 30 are suffering from nodding syndrome and 10 of them reported back to school this morning as gates reopened after almost two years of inactivity.
Primary School Struggles to Manage Learners with Nodding Syndrome10 Jan 2022, 13:20 Comments 164 Views Kitgum, Uganda Education Health Northern Breaking news
