Pamela Mawanda
20:31

Primary Seven Candidates Encouraged not to Panic

2 Nov 2018, 20:31 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
David Ssegenddo,headteacher Buganda Road Primary School briefs pupils ahead of Monday's Examinations Pamela Mawanda

David Ssegenddo,headteacher Buganda Road Primary School briefs pupils ahead of Monday's Examinations Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The advice was given at almost all examination centers in Kampala, where candidates gathered for the briefing session ahead of the examinations due to take place on Monday, November 5 and Tuesday, November 6.

 

Tagged with: p.7 candidates briefed p7 candidates urged not to panic
Mentioned: dream africa schools kamwokya buganda road primary school lohana primary school primary leaving examinations kitante primary school happimost primary school edison natukunda social studies & religious education benard egesa richard muhindo catherine wanyama naguru parents school kabojja junior school hormisdallen primary school kamwokya

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.