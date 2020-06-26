Prime Minister Commits to Lifting New Restrictions on Gulu District

In short
Those who attended the meeting, at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala, say that they agreed to allow commercial, private and public transport to and from Kitgum district to be allowed to pass through Gulu without any hindrances.
Prime Minister Commits to Lifting New Restrictions on Gulu District26 Jun 2020, 16:22 Comments 74 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Acholi MPs meet Rugunda COVID-19 Coronavirus Gulu lockdown
Mentioned: Acholi Parliamentary Group Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.