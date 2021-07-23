Olive Nakatudde
17:37

Prime Minister Order Investigation into Relief Items

23 Jul 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

In short
The Premier on Tuesday rejected an assortment of relief items meant for flood victims in Kasese district due to poor quality. The items included 1,000 mosquito nets, 100 floor mops presented as blankets, 100 mats, 20,000 kilograms of beans, 40,000 kilograms of maize flour, 2,000 kilograms of sugar, 1,35o jerricans, 2,000 tarpaulin, 1,000 basins and 100 cartons of laundry soap.

 

