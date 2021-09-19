Prime Minister Terminates Kyegegwa Road Contractor

In short
Nabbanja said there was no value for money on the 41-kilometer road, saying people were hulling insults on government over shoddy work, while lazy civil servants were busy loitering and failing to supervise the government projects
Prime Minister Terminates Kyegegwa Road Contractor19 Sep 2021, 20:30 Comments 199 Views Parliament Local government Western Updates
Prime Minister Robina Nabanja Facing Off With PEKASA Contractors at Kakabara sub county Kisoko primary school
