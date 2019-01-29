Hafitha Issa
19:03

Prince Wasajja Testifies Over Kabaka Muteesa's Land

29 Jan 2019, 19:03 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Prince David Wasajja Kintu in the witness seat at the Bamugemereire Commission Hafitha Issa

Prince David Wasajja Kintu in the witness seat at the Bamugemereire Commission Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The disputed land on Block 237 comprises of plots 56, 48, 59 and 29. Wassajja was testifying before the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire Land Commission on Tuesday.

 

Tagged with: catherine bamugemereire prince david wasajja kintu mutungo hill land conflict

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.