Principal Judge Launches Plea- Bargain Training in Bunyoro

In short
According to Natwaluma, Masindi prison is the most congested with 1462 inmates followed by Kiboga with more than more than 200 inmates and Hoima with 184 inmates.
Principal Judge Launches Plea- Bargain Training in Bunyoro19 Jun 2018, 21:58 Comments 82 Views Hoima, Uganda Court Updates
Uganda's principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine Addressing the people of Bunyoro on Plea Bargaining. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.